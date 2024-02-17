Invesco Ltd. Purchases 1,581,084 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,486,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,581,084 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.53% of Welltower worth $695,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 479.6% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.79.

Welltower Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE WELL traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,102,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,399. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.34 and its 200-day moving average is $86.14. The company has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $65.18 and a one year high of $94.63.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 381.25%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

