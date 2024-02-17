Invesco Ltd. Purchases 1,105,204 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,610,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,105,204 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Hess were worth $552,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Hess by 2.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,697,579,000 after purchasing an additional 889,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Hess by 4.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,790,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,191,928,000 after purchasing an additional 303,942 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hess by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,128,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $833,171,000 after purchasing an additional 438,348 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hess by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $792,091,000 after purchasing an additional 113,189 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:HES traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,979,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,004. Hess Co. has a one year low of $113.82 and a one year high of $167.75. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.06 and a 200 day moving average of $148.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.71.

Hess Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

