Invesco Ltd. Lowers Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,246,231 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 102,766 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.72% of TJX Companies worth $732,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $408,331,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,008,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,622,514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036,764 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.76.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $98.04. 4,470,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,340,161. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $99.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.07. The company has a market cap of $111.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.68%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

