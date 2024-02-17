Invesco Ltd. Has $660.27 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,747,094 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 458,821 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.94% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $660,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after buying an additional 123,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

CTSH traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.00. 2,125,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,928,837. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $78.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

