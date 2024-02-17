Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,290,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,438 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.27% of Kimberly-Clark worth $518,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,394,000 after buying an additional 4,426,568 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $441,478,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 13,781.2% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,763,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,361,000 after buying an additional 2,743,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,102,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,895,000 after buying an additional 1,312,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,731,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,031. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 90.77%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.14.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

