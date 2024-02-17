Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,451,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,678 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.08% of McKesson worth $631,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in McKesson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in McKesson by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays began coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.54.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $5.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $511.06. 738,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,611. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $519.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $479.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.65.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.