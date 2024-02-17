Invesco Ltd. Buys 905,043 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,128,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 905,043 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.76% of Automatic Data Processing worth $752,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $531,416,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $375,485,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,348,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 24,743.9% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 987,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,780,000 after purchasing an additional 983,819 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,696 shares of company stock worth $3,345,030 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ADP traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,099,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,366. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.