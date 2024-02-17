Invesco Ltd. Buys 258,036 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,207,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 258,036 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $588,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $547,079,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 135,763.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584,740 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Fiserv by 15.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,931 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1,878.0% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,314,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,904 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,207,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,896. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.99 and a 1-year high of $148.65. The stock has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.04.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

