Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,083,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,316 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $523,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 46,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.43.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $93.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,666,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,035. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.90 and a 200 day moving average of $81.32. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.43.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.