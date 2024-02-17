Invesco Ltd. Acquires 3,798,898 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,798,898 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.29% of VICI Properties worth $689,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.53. 8,178,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,971,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $34.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.07. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 69.46%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

