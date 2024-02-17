Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 7,426.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,907,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,842,343 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $441,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,662,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth about $10,449,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth about $7,821,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 133.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,667,000 after buying an additional 86,298 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,990,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PKW traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.64. The stock had a trading volume of 16,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,275. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.03 and a fifty-two week high of $101.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.3806 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

