Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Hits New 12-Month High at $95.50

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $95.50 and last traded at $95.20, with a volume of 11326 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.85.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 135,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,819,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth about $304,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

