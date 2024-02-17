Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) SVP Mark Brosius Sells 30 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) SVP Mark Brosius sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total transaction of $11,402.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 771 shares in the company, valued at $293,049.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Brosius also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Mark Brosius sold 32 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.29, for a total transaction of $12,105.28.

On Monday, February 12th, Mark Brosius sold 30 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total transaction of $11,582.70.

On Thursday, February 1st, Mark Brosius sold 39 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.41, for a total value of $14,757.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $378.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $355.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.87. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $392.00. The company has a market capitalization of $133.40 billion, a PE ratio of 75.27, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

