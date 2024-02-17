Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $51,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2,017.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,282,000 after acquiring an additional 43,834 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $285,000. Thematics Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intuit from $610.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $655.74 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $384.05 and a 1 year high of $664.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $624.05 and a 200-day moving average of $560.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.