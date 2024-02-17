International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 123,303 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.16% of International Paper worth $19,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 6.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 40.5% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 17.0% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 21.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 305,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 53,196 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.15. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $38.71.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 225.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on IP

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.