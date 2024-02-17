International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,371,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 214,648 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.48% of International Business Machines worth $613,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,842,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,619,969. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $171.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.19. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $196.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

