Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $146.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.2 %

ICE stock opened at $137.12 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $94.16 and a 52 week high of $138.34. The company has a market capitalization of $78.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,246 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total value of $301,008.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,021.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,246 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total value of $301,008.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,021.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 27,970 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $3,768,677.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 138,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,659,738.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,846 shares of company stock worth $15,550,365 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 303.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,381,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,832,000 after buying an additional 1,790,493 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $3,627,000. DRW Securities LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

