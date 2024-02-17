Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 131,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $137.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,084,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $138.34.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 27,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $3,768,677.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 138,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,659,738.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,846 shares of company stock valued at $15,550,365 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

