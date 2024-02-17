Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 293,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,067 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $32,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 898,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,889,000 after purchasing an additional 301,875 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,249,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 372,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 192,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,084,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $138.34. The firm has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.54.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 10,100 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,159,278.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,368,619.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,846 shares of company stock worth $15,550,365 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

