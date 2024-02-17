Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,474 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,870,546 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $315,348,000 after purchasing an additional 409,177 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 13.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,934,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $104,315,000 after acquiring an additional 340,779 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $2,655,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.51. 29,975,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,706,720. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

