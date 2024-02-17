Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.500-10.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.58. 512,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,634. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $117.99 and a 1 year high of $194.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.32 and a 200-day moving average of $160.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.55.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSIT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 13.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 131.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 5,213.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

Featured Articles

