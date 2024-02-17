Insider Selling: Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) CEO Sells 6,358 Shares of Stock

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) CEO Faraz Ali sold 6,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $37,257.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,642.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tenaya Therapeutics Trading Up 9.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TNYA opened at $6.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.10. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $8.09.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaya Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.