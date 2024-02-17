Insider Selling: TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT) Director Sells 18,991 Shares of Stock

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Puritt sold 18,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.08, for a total value of C$172,390.80.

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

Shares of TIXT stock opened at C$15.26 on Friday. TELUS International has a twelve month low of C$8.30 and a twelve month high of C$30.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.58 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Further Reading

