Insider Selling: Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Sells $55,777.50 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total value of $55,777.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $279.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.11 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 47.57%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.92.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

