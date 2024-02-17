Insider Selling: Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) Director Sells C$10,416.25 in Stock

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) Director Peter Julius Verburg sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.25, for a total transaction of C$10,416.25.

Petrus Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Petrus Resources stock opened at C$1.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.37. The firm has a market cap of C$154.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 3.18. Petrus Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.11 and a 1 year high of C$2.23.

Petrus Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. Petrus Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

