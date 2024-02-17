Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Sells 5,320 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 5,320 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $18,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 833,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,134.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Leslie Trigg sold 8,126 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $34,860.54.

On Monday, January 8th, Leslie Trigg sold 14,188 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $77,892.12.

Outset Medical stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $25.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 4.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Outset Medical by 38.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Outset Medical by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Outset Medical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Outset Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

