Insider Selling: Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Director Sells 20,500 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $451,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,592.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Zaitzeff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Michael Zaitzeff sold 24,910 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $557,984.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Michael Zaitzeff sold 29,062 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $671,041.58.

On Friday, February 9th, Michael Zaitzeff sold 20,718 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $470,920.14.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Michael Zaitzeff sold 19,660 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $436,452.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Michael Zaitzeff sold 51,910 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $1,307,093.80.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Michael Zaitzeff sold 20,028 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $495,292.44.

NYSE BHLB opened at $22.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $30.52.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $142.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BHLB shares. StockNews.com cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,809,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 777.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 314,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 279,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 304.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 215,810 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,382,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,725,000 after acquiring an additional 201,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,724,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,759,000 after acquiring an additional 167,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

