Insider Buying: Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Insider Purchases £149.64 in Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) insider Kenny Wilson acquired 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £149.64 ($188.99).

Kenny Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Kenny Wilson bought 164 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £149.24 ($188.48).

Dr. Martens Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Dr. Martens stock opened at GBX 95.05 ($1.20) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 85.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 116.39. Dr. Martens plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 72.25 ($0.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 174.70 ($2.21). The firm has a market cap of £914.01 million, a P/E ratio of 950.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.48.

Dr. Martens Cuts Dividend

Dr. Martens Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a GBX 1.56 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Dr. Martens’s payout ratio is 6,000.00%.

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

