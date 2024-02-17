Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Hits New 12-Month High at $113.79

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $113.79 and last traded at $113.53, with a volume of 58289 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Ingredion Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingredion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INGR. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1,760.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Ingredion by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after buying an additional 107,110 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ingredion by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

