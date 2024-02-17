Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.140-3.240 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.2 billion-$7.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.2 billion.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of IR traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.47. 5,024,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,866,237. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.95 and a 200-day moving average of $70.98. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $51.84 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The stock has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on IR shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.