Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stake Increased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after acquiring an additional 823,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,966,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,089,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,236,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,877,000 after acquiring an additional 235,489 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,558,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,930,000 after acquiring an additional 172,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,557,000 after acquiring an additional 776,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

NYSE IR opened at $89.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.84 and a 52-week high of $92.32.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

