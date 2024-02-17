Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Infinera Stock Down 1.9 %

INFN opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.68. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of Infinera

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Infinera by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Infinera by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

