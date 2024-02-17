iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,366 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.52% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 430.8% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.95. 117,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,111. The company has a market cap of $687.76 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.50. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

