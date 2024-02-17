IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. IGC Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,163.24% and a negative return on equity of 110.37%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

IGC stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. IGC Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in IGC Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of IGC Pharma by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 165,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 112,334 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IGC Pharma by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 62,599 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in IGC Pharma by 66.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 41,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in IGC Pharma by 302.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36,290 shares during the last quarter. 4.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.

