IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 963,300 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the January 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 436,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,263 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $237,425,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,409,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,608,722,000 after purchasing an additional 833,772 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in IDEX by 420.8% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 781,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,600,000 after buying an additional 631,172 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in IDEX by 4,080.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 313,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,113,000 after buying an additional 306,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.
IDEX Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:IEX traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.47. The company had a trading volume of 785,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,854. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. IDEX has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $231.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
IEX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.56.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
