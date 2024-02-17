IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 963,300 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the January 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 436,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,263 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $237,425,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,409,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,608,722,000 after purchasing an additional 833,772 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in IDEX by 420.8% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 781,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,600,000 after buying an additional 631,172 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in IDEX by 4,080.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 313,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,113,000 after buying an additional 306,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.47. The company had a trading volume of 785,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,854. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. IDEX has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $231.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

IEX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.56.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

