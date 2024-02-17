IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives $78.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.69.

A number of research analysts have commented on IAC shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on IAC from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their target price on IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on IAC from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

IAC stock opened at $56.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.31. IAC has a 1 year low of $41.39 and a 1 year high of $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 113,402.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,552,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,113,000 after acquiring an additional 14,539,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAC by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,342,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,639,000 after buying an additional 109,526 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of IAC by 6.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,534,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,549,000 after buying an additional 347,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAC by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,563,000 after buying an additional 101,945 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of IAC by 16.9% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,960,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,201,000 after buying an additional 428,065 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

