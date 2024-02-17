Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Sets New 12-Month High at $159.00

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 159 ($2.01) and last traded at GBX 157.50 ($1.99), with a volume of 8768606 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146 ($1.84).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 141.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 129.85. The firm has a market cap of £191.64 million, a PE ratio of -2,214.29 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

