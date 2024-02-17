Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $366.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $355.00 to $366.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Home Depot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Depot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $355.24.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $362.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The stock has a market cap of $360.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $352.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.08. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $368.72.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

