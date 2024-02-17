Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Raised to $89.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HXL. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.23.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $73.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.95. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.39%.

In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,074.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 68.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 100.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

