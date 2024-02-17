Hess (NYSE:HES) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HES. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Argus upgraded Hess from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hess from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.71.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $148.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.28. Hess has a 12 month low of $113.82 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.30.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

