Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 73.26%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hercules Capital Price Performance
Shares of HTGC stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,305,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.35. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $18.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average is $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.
Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.26%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on HTGC
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hercules Capital
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hercules Capital Company Profile
Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hercules Capital
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.