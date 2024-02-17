Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 73.26%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HTGC stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,305,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.35. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $18.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average is $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.26%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Compass Point lowered Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

