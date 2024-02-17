Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $145.50

Henderson EuroTrust plc (LON:HNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 145.50 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 145.50 ($1.84), with a volume of 103550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143 ($1.81).

Henderson EuroTrust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 140.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 136.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £309.32 million, a P/E ratio of 634.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Henderson EuroTrust Company Profile

Henderson EuroTrust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe, with an emphasis on Western Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

