Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Given Positive Rating at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reissued their positive rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HP. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:HP opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.28.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.24. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

