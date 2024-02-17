Head to Head Contrast: Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) & Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY)

Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) and Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and Spectral Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity -146.61% N/A -249.45% Spectral Medical -649.73% N/A -111.41%

Risk and Volatility

Biotricity has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectral Medical has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 1 0 0 2.00 Spectral Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Biotricity and Spectral Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.5% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Biotricity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Spectral Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Biotricity and Spectral Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $9.64 million 0.86 -$18.66 million ($1.59) -0.61 Spectral Medical $1.28 million 96.85 -$8.65 million ($0.03) -14.83

Spectral Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Biotricity. Spectral Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biotricity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Biotricity beats Spectral Medical on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream. It also develops and manufactures monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, recombinant cardiac proteins, and calibrators for use in the research and development, as well as products that are manufactured by other diagnostic companies. The company was formerly known as Spectral Diagnostics Inc. and changed its name to Spectral Medical Inc. in December 2014. Spectral Medical Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

