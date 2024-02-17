Head-To-Head Comparison: Mabuchi Motor (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) versus Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Mabuchi Motor (OTCMKTS:MBUMY – Get Free Report) and Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Mabuchi Motor and Fox Factory’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mabuchi Motor N/A N/A N/A Fox Factory 11.02% 17.58% 12.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Mabuchi Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Fox Factory shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mabuchi Motor N/A N/A N/A $52.10 0.16 Fox Factory $1.60 billion 1.78 $205.28 million $4.00 16.79

This table compares Mabuchi Motor and Fox Factory’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Fox Factory has higher revenue and earnings than Mabuchi Motor. Mabuchi Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fox Factory, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mabuchi Motor and Fox Factory, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mabuchi Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A Fox Factory 0 5 3 0 2.38

Fox Factory has a consensus target price of $103.43, suggesting a potential upside of 54.03%. Given Fox Factory’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fox Factory is more favorable than Mabuchi Motor.

Summary

Fox Factory beats Mabuchi Motor on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mabuchi Motor

Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of small electric motors. It provides motors for use in automotive products, home appliances, power tools, housing equipment, office equipment, health and medical care products, light electric vehicles, collaborative robots, and personal care products. The company sells its products in Japan, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1926 and is headquartered in Matsudo, Japan.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks. It also provides mountain and road bike wheels, and other performance cycling components, including cranks, chain rings, pedals, bars, stems, and seat posts, as well as sells aftermarket products to dealers and distributors. The company offers powered vehicles under the FOX, BDS Suspension, Zone Offroad, JKS Manufacturing, RT Pro UTV, 4×4 Posi-Lok, Ridetech, Tuscany, Outside Van, and SCA brands; and mountain bikes, e-bikes, and road bikes under the FOX, Race Face, Easton Cycling, and Marzocchi brands. Fox Factory Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

