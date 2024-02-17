Head-To-Head Analysis: BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) versus Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF)

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) and Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BTCS and Canaccord Genuity Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTCS $1.28 million 19.47 -$15.89 million ($0.31) -5.61 Canaccord Genuity Group N/A N/A N/A $0.78 8.28

Canaccord Genuity Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BTCS. BTCS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canaccord Genuity Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

3.5% of BTCS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Canaccord Genuity Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of BTCS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BTCS and Canaccord Genuity Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTCS -370.07% -43.20% -37.26% Canaccord Genuity Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

BTCS pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Canaccord Genuity Group pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. BTCS pays out -16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Canaccord Genuity Group pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BTCS is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BTCS and Canaccord Genuity Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00 Canaccord Genuity Group 0 0 1 1 3.50

BTCS currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.41%. Given BTCS’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BTCS is more favorable than Canaccord Genuity Group.

Summary

Canaccord Genuity Group beats BTCS on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc. focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc., a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management. The Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets segment offers investment banking, advisory, research, merger and acquisition, sales, and trading services. The Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions, and brokerage and financial planning services to individual investors, private clients, charities, and intermediaries. The company operates in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

