HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.6 %

CTXR opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $126.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Citius Pharmaceuticals

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTXR. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids that is in clinical Phase 2b trial; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

