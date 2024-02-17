Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

HWBK opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $160.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.18 and a beta of 0.51. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.12.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is 516.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hawthorn Bancshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

In related news, Director Douglas Todd Eden acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.32 per share, with a total value of $156,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 16,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 13,475.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. 20.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

