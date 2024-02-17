Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Short Interest Up 11.9% in January

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,540,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the January 15th total of 14,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on HE shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.50.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.56. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $961.40 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawaiian Electric Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,470.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,428 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,211,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,225,000 after buying an additional 1,561,737 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $19,015,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7,788.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,190,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after buying an additional 1,175,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 636.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,209,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,886,000 after buying an additional 1,044,978 shares in the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Stories

