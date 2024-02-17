Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $18.43.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.98 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Harmonic by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Harmonic by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Harmonic by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 265,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Harmonic by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 88,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

